A Monument contractor accused of defrauding clients and failed to show up for a court appearance two days ago was reported missing Friday by his wife, police said.
Daniel Nathan Nail, 36, failed to appear in court on charges of assault and controlled substances, police say. He also pleaded guilty to forgery in 2014, court records show.
Several clients told KRDO in November that they were scammed out of thousands of dollars they paid Nail for work on their homes that was never finished.
Nail was last seen Dec. 8 wearing khaki pants, a gray shirt, a gray hat, and a black jacket.
Police say Nail's car was impounded a week ago, so he may not have access to a vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Monument Police Department at (719) 481-3253.