Monument church offers drive-thru Communion, prayer by instant message

While many Pikes Peak region churches have resorted to livestreaming services to obey new social distancing regulations and protect congregants from the novel coronavirus, one Monument church has gone a step beyond to provide outreach.

The Church at Woodmoor, 18125 Furrow Road (80132) is offering drive-thru pickup of communion hosts and wine to its members. Rituals such as communion — the sharing of bread and wine that have been consecrated during a Christian worship service — "are very important in times of uncertainty. They help people feel closer to God," said Pastor Ellen Hamilton Fenter.

"People are home, they're stuck and they're scared and feeling a lot of hopelessness. We want to give people as much contact spiritually as we can."

Physical contact, of course, will be curtailed.

"The drive-thru communion totally hygienic," Fenter said, adding that those who drive up into the church's covered portico will be handed communion wine and bread pre-packaged in sterile plastic bags by volunteers wearing gloves and masks. The public is welcome to participate. "If people like it, we're happy to expand it."

She said the church, which has between 400-500 members and is open to all denominations, "started working in January to prepare (for the pandemic coronavirus). I sit on the board of the international nonprofit Water Foundation, and through it I knew it just had to get really bad before it gets better. Because I had data, we ordered enough gloves, masks, (communion) pre-packs to do the drive-thru communion, and refills four our standing hand-sanitizer dispensers. So we will be able to keep doing this for a few months."

Fenter explained that the church typically offers communion just once a month. However, it will add a drive-thru communion pick up before Palm Sunday, April 5, the Sunday before Easter that is the start of Holy Week in Christian churches.

"We will do the hand-out of communion, palms, and flower seeds on April 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and April 5 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. We did do several porch drop-offs for our shut-ins and if they contact us by Wednesday previous, we will try to help with those who can't get out. The nursing homes aren't letting us deliver there because of contamination fears that are completely reasonable."

A packet of flower seeds will be given with the palms "so by Memorial Day people will have a reminder of Palm Sunday growing at home," Fenter said.

She suggested that some people may want to save some of the prepackaged communion supplies for Maundy Thursday, aka Holy Thursday, on April 9.

The next Sunday communion after that is April 19. Check The Church at Woodmoor Facebook page, facebook.com/TheChurchAtWoodmoor, for updates.

Fenter, who has served as pastor at The Church of Woodmoor for 12 years, said she is also available to pray with anyone who needs guidance immediately to by Facebook Messenger. Anyone who is interested can track her down on her personal Facebook page, facebook.com/pastorln, and "friend" her in order to initiate instant messaging.

"My advice right now is to hunker down. Remember the war effort in World War I and World War II and do your part as good community members and citizens. And grab that hope wherever you can," Fenter said.

"Stay positive. It's gonna be scary and it's gonna get worse before it gets better. But we can make it, we can get through it. It's just an interesting challenge of our time. I hope we come through it stronger and more unified."