The Town of Monument will again ask voters this November to increase the local sales tax rate to fund police services, a move proponents say would help local law enforcement meet growing public safety needs.
Voters on Nov. 2 will decide whether to raise the town’s sales tax by half a percent, from 3% to 3.5%, to fund police services. The tax increase would generate about $1.65 million a year for town police and create a dedicated funding source for the department.
Monument’s population increased by 34% in the last 10 years and police calls have gone up 53%, town staff have previously said. The department said it plans to use the money to hire eight more officers, fix or replace patrol cars and hire a sexual assault detective. Monument Police also plan a special unit to combat vehicle break-ins, drugs, residential burglaries and human trafficking, according to officials.
Voters struck down a similar ballot measure last November, with more than 57% of residents opposed.
Monument Police Chief Sean Hemingway told town trustees in July residents have told him they voted against the measure last year because they were confused by the ballot language, and it wasn’t clear whether the funds would go solely to the police department.
A town survey of 563 registered voters conducted in the spring found 60% would support a local sales tax increase supporting police services, with 27% opposed and 13% undecided.