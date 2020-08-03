Get used to keeping that umbrella nearby.
Colorado's scattered thunderstorms coupled with continued heavy rain of the past few days resemble the typical monsoon-type weather pattern, and it's only going to increase in the coming weeks, forecasters say.
Moisture across the the plains, along with higher atmospheric pressure, is increasing humidity in the area and creating a perfect climate for drenching monsoon-like weather, National Weather Service meteorologist Kyle Mozley said.
Because of the storms' inconsistency this week, the forecast doesn't quite reach monsoon levels. But Mozley said that could change.
Southeastern flow and moisture banking against the mountains could make for more sustained monsoon weather starting Aug. 10 and 12 through the end of the month, he said. Monsoon weather brings heavy rain, hail, and flash flooding to the region.
The weather pattern is coming nearly a month later than usual this year, Mozley said, as it tends to normally appear in mid- to late-July.
The storms don't mean a reduction in fire danger as they can spark lightning, which can cause fires that spotty rains can fail to extinguish.