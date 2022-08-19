The state health department is hosting six upcoming monkeypox vaccine clinics in El Paso County to help slow the spread of the virus.
The state has identified 11 monkeypox cases in El Paso County, far fewer than the Denver metro area, where 108 cases have been identified. However, the case counts are likely an underestimate of actual infections, because it relies on people seeking tests, access to tests and laboratory reporting, said Paul Galloway, a spokesman for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Monkeypox was first identified in El Paso County during late July and vaccination efforts locally and across the state are targeting those people who are most at risk, including those who have been recently exposed and gay and bisexual men. Vaccination supplies are limited so those who are at-risk need to have appointments for the state's clinics, he said.
The state has held three clinics in the area and it is planning for six more in Colorado Springs over the coming weeks, he said. Vaccine clinics are planned for Club Q, El Paso County Public Health and Colorado Health Network location on 8th Street.
"Vaccination, and making it available to those at highest risk, is an important strategy in responding to the current monkeypox outbreak," said Michelle Hewitt, El Paso County Public Health spokeswoman. "The more people who can be protected through vaccines, the more likely we are to reduce the spread of monkeypox throughout local communities and the state."
Galloway did not specify how long El Paso County residents may need to wait for vaccines, saying that it varies from county to county. However, he said, the state health department is taking orders for vaccines from additional vaccine providers as of Friday because it is transitioning to an intradermal injection method, he said. The intradermal method delivers vaccine to the outer layers of skin.
"Increased monkeypox vaccine supply is quickly becoming available for Coloradans," he said.
Additional vaccination clinics in town must receive funding before they are scheduled, he said.
Those who believe they may have monkeypox, which can start with flu-like symptoms and later cause a rash, should seek testing. Most health care providers should be able to do lesion testing for the virus, Galloway said.
The disease is rarely fatal and most people will get better without care, according to the state. Six people are currently hospitalized with the virus.
Organizations who work with or serve the LGBTQ community and who are interested in hosting a clinic can complete a request form through the state.
Those who qualify for a vaccine can request one through an online state health department form. People requesting a vaccine must have recently had close physical contact with someone who had monkeypox. It is also available to gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men, or transgender, nonbinary, or gender-diverse people 18 years and older who have had sex with multiple partners or sex with people they did not know in the past 14 days, according to the state.