The Money Museum in Colorado Springs has reopened nearly six months after it was forced to shutter its doors because of the coronavirus pandemic, the American Numismatic Association said on Wednesday.
The museum is open on a revised schedule with limited days and hours: Wednesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a news release.
To comply with state mandates and protect staff and patrons, the museum has implemented the following guidelines:
- No more than 25 visitors in the museum at a time.
- Masks are required.
- Guests must maintain a 6-foot distance from other visitors, excepting family groups.
- Contact with cases and other surfaces in the museum should be minimized.
- No more than six people will be allowed in the Harry W. Bass Jr. Gallery at a time.
- No more than three people, or up to six if part of a group, will be allowed in the theater at one time.
“The Money Museum is the largest museum in the U.S. dedicated to numismatics. The museum explores art, history, science and culture to promote the diverse nature of money and related items,” the news release states.
Guests can tour the museum's three main galleries "and learn about the history of our nation and the world as seen through money," according to the release.
Its main exhibit, "Money of Empire: Elizabeth to Elizabeth," illustrates through money and medals the growth of the British Empire from its beginnings under Elizabeth I to the present day. The Harry W. Bass Jr. Gallery displays one of the most complete U.S. gold coin collections ever assembled, according to the release, and "The History of Money" maps out the evolution of money from its invention to modern day.
The museum is at 818 N. Cascade Ave., adjacent to Colorado College and next door to the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors and students, and free for children ages 12 and under.
For more information, call 719-632-2646 or visit money.org/money-museum.