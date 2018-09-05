Campaign contributions to the two major party candidates in the race for Colorado governor have now reached $21.37 million.
Among the donations reported in July is a $5 million bump from Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Polis of Boulder to Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jared Polis. That brings his total contributions to his campaign to $18.3 million.
Republican candidate Walker Stapleton, who has now set up a federal “Stapleton Victory Fund” that isn’t required to file as a committee in Colorado with TRACER, took in a fraction of that, at $344,501.
That puts Polis, who limits contributions from everyone but himself to $100 each, at $18.6 million in total contributions and Stapleton at just under $3 million total.
An independent expenditure committee that will support the Democratic nominee for governor, Good Jobs Colorado, is funded largely by the Democratic Governors Association and Education Reform Now Advocacy, the fundraising arm of Democrats for Education Reform, neither of which discloses donors. The committee took in $1.133 million in July. Largest donors: the NEA Advocacy Fund and America Votes, both at $300,000. Good Jobs Colorado has raised $1.458 million.
Stapleton has contributed just over $1 million to his campaign in cash and in-kind donations. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t taking sizable donations.
Among Stapleton’s notable donors in the most recent reporting period:
The Colorado Republican Party, at $50,000, bringing their total to $130,000; and maximum $1,150 contributions from state treasurer candidate Brian Watson and U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman of Aurora.
But Stapleton has help from lots of other groups. The Republican Governors Association PAC that supports Stapleton got $300,000 in July from the Republican Governors Association, meaning their donors are unknown. Total contributions to the RGA in Colorado now top $1.3 million.
Better Colorado Now, the independent expenditure committee that backs Stapleton, has raised a total of $1.687 million, including $575,000 in July, with $550,000 coming from three energy companies: DCP Midstream, Crestone Peak and Northpoint Energy.
Also waiting in the wings is funding from the Stapleton Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee set up under the Federal Elections Commission. That fund raised $345,662 in July, and on July 30 (after the most recent deadline in Colorado) transferred $311,096 to committees that are reportable to TRACER. That includes $14,165 to Stapleton’s campaign and the rest to two committees controlled by the Colorado Republican Party.
Among the 33 donors to the federal victory fund: Stapleton’s mother, Dorothy, who gave $14,825; and longtime GOP donors Ed and Carole McValey (he founded software giant JD Edwards), who each gave $12,500. Of those donors, all but nine gave more than $10,000 each. Only two gave less than $1,000.