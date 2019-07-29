5:28 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning for El Paso County extended until 6 p.m

5:08 p.m.

Tornado warning for northeast El Paso County, including Falcon and Ellicott extended until 5:30 p.m.

5:00 p.m.

Funnel cloud near Ellicott
Photo sent to The Gazette by Johnny Kirby of a funnel cloud spotted around 5 p.m. near Ellicott, Colo.
Funnel cloud spotted near Ellicott.

4:50 p.m.

National Weather Service in Pueblo issues a tornado warning for northeast El Paso County, including Black Forest and Falcon issued until 5:15 p.m.

4:17 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of El Paso County, including Black Forest, Pikeview and Falcon.

