5:28 p.m.
Severe thunderstorm warning for El Paso County extended until 6 p.m
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including El Paso County, CO until 6:00 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/Ab8G1TLDNr— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 29, 2019
5:08 p.m.
Tornado warning for northeast El Paso County, including Falcon and Ellicott extended until 5:30 p.m.
5:00 p.m.
Funnel cloud spotted near Ellicott.
4:50 p.m.
National Weather Service in Pueblo issues a tornado warning for northeast El Paso County, including Black Forest and Falcon issued until 5:15 p.m.
4:17 p.m.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of El Paso County, including Black Forest, Pikeview and Falcon.