Remember July? This week will be a re-run for much of the Pikes Peak region, the National Weather Service predicts.
With afternoon storms reminiscent of the summer monsoon and pleasant temperatures hanging in the high 70s and 80s for much of the region, it's Juleptember.
There's a strong chance of thunderstorms Monday, with a high temperature pegging the mercury at 87 degrees, forecasters predict.
Thunderstorms are expected to hang around in afternoon forecasts through Thursday.
The storms are coming courtesy of a "subtropical disturbance," the Weather Service says.
But that disturbance isn't the only factor driving storms in the region this week. You can blame Seattle for Round II.
A low pressure system now over the Pacific Northwest is bearing down on Colorado to bring another shot of afternoon storms, forecasters predict.
And what is July-like in Colorado Springs will bring a dose of December atop Pikes Peak.
America's Mountain is expecting scattered snow showers at the summit through Thursday. Monday's dose could leave the Peak with up to an inch of snow, forecasters predict.