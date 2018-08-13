Roundup of traffic and road conditions Monday around Colorado Springs and elsewhere in Colorado.
UPDATE 5:56 p.m.
Drivers should expect delays on southbound Interstate 25 between Plum Creek Parkway and Tomah Road due to a vehicle fire, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported.
The left lane is closed south of Castle Rock at mile marker 178.
UPDATE 8:59 a.m.
Police report multiple crashes on Circle Drive. The first is a hit and run at Circle Drive and Janitell Road. The second, a fatal crash at Circle Drive and Hancock Expressway involves a pickup truck, tweeted Colorado Springs Traffic.
UPDATE 8:41 a.m.
The disabled vehicle at Powers Boulevard and North Carefree Circle has been removed, tweeted Colorado Springs traffic.
UPDATE 8:33 a.m.
Crash on westbound Woodmen Road east of Black Forest Road is blocking traffic, tweeted Colorado Springs Traffic.
One dead in crash in Rockrimmon area.
UPDATE 8:14 a.m.
A disabled vehicle on southbound Powers Boulevard north of North Carefree Circle is blocking inside left turn lane, tweeted Colorado Springs Traffic.
UPDATE 8:13 a.m.
Crash at Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road has been removed, tweeted Colorado Springs Traffic.
UPDATE 8:04 a.m.
Disabled vehicle at Galley Road and Powers Boulevard has been removed, tweeted Colorado Springs Traffic.
UPDATE 7:53 a.m.
Crash on southbound Powers Boulevard north of Barnes Road is blocking inside left turn lane, tweet Colorado Springs Traffic.
UPDATE 7:38 a.m.
A disabled vehicle on westbound Galley Road west of Powers Boulevard is blocking the right lane, tweeted Colorado Springs Traffic.
7:02 a.m.
A disabled vehicle on northbound Powers Boulevard north of Barnes Road is blocking the merge lane, tweeted Colorado Springs Traffic.