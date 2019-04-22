Roundup of Monday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
8:47 a.m.
A stretch of CO-67 is closed north of Cripple Creek due to a serious crash between Mollie Kathleen Road and Golden Avenue.
8:24 a.m.
The intersection of South Nevada Avenue and East Cimarron Street has been cleared of the earlier crash.
7:41 a.m.
The southbound left lane and shoulder of Interstate 25, north of Corporate Drive, is blocking by a spun-out vehicle and emergency crews.
7:30 a.m.
A crash is blocking the left lane of westbound East Woodmen Road, east of Rangewood Drive.
7:28 a.m.
Emergency vehicles responding to a crash are partially blocking the intersection of South Nevada Avenue and East Cimarron Street.
Eastbound traffic in the right lane on Cimarron and the left lane on northbound Nevada is blocked.