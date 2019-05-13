Gazette logo

Roundup of Monday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

8:22 a.m.

A stalled vehicle is causing delays on northbound Interstate 25, near Plum Creek Parkway - Exit 181 -  in the right lane.

8:15 a.m.

A traffic accident is blocking the right and center eastbound lanes of Barnes Road, east of Oro Blanco Drive.

8:14 a.m.

A crash on northbound Interstate 25 is on the left shoulder between the Cimarron and Tejon exits. Traffic is slowing and drivers should use caution for responding emergency vehicles.

