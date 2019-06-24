Roundup of traffic and road conditions in Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region on Monday.
12:35 p.m.
A crash is blocking the right northbound lane of Interstate 25 between the Tomah Road and Plum Creek Parkway exits.
11:05 a.m.
The crash on Interstate 25, at the Tomah Road exit, has been cleared. The left southbound lane is open but heavy traffic is likely in the area.
10:42 a.m.
A crash is blocking the left southbound lane of Interstate 25 at Tomah Road Exit. Expect delays.
9:05 a.m.
All southbound lanes of South Academy Boulevard are shut down due to a crash at Hancock Expressway.
RIDER ALERT: Routes 1, 27 and 32 due to an accident at the Academy Super Stop. CSPD has shut down all southbound lanes of Academy Blvd. and buses are being rerouted over to Astrozon around the accident area. Please be prepared for delays.— Mountain Metro (@MountainMetro) June 24, 2019
8:09 a.m.
The right lane of Interstate 25 has been reopened following the earlier crash.
8:00 a.m.
The right northbound lane of Interstate 25 at North Gate Boulevard Exit is closed due to a car vs. deer crash.
Emergency vehicles are blocking the right lane and drivers should use slower speeds and move over for responders.
