Roundup of Monday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
8:15 a.m.
A crash on eastbound Dublin Boulevard, west of Austin Bluffs Parkway, is blocking the outside left turn lane of Dublin.
8:12 a.m.
A hit-and-run is blocking traffic at South Carefree Circle and North Murray Boulevard.
8:10 a.m.
A crash is blocking traffic at Barnes Road and Iron Horse Trail.
8:00 a.m.
A full closure has been reported for U.S. 285, at mile post 185 - Red Hill Pass, due to a crash involving a semi. The closure is between County Road 7 and Ridge Lane.
7:58 a.m.
The left lane of westbound East Woodmen Road is blocked, west of North Union Boulevard, due to a crash.
6:45 a.m.
The right southbound lane of I-25 is now open following crash, but traffic continues moving slowly.
Click here for local traffic and road updates on The Gazette's interactive traffic map.
6:20 a.m.
A crash is blocking the right southbound lane of Interstate 25, north of County Line Road.