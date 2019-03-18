I-25 crash
Caption +

A crash on southbound Interstate 25 is causing backups Monday morning. Photo courtesy of Gazette news partner, KKTV.
Show MoreShow Less

Roundup of Monday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

8:15 a.m.

A crash on eastbound Dublin Boulevard, west of Austin Bluffs Parkway, is blocking the outside left turn lane of Dublin.

8:12 a.m.

A hit-and-run is blocking traffic at South Carefree Circle and North Murray Boulevard.

8:10 a.m.

A crash is blocking traffic at Barnes Road and Iron Horse Trail.

8:00 a.m.

A full closure has been reported for U.S. 285, at mile post 185 - Red Hill Pass, due to a crash involving a semi. The closure is between County Road 7 and Ridge Lane.

7:58 a.m.

The left lane of westbound East Woodmen Road is blocked, west of North Union Boulevard, due to a crash.

6:45 a.m.

The right southbound lane of I-25 is now open following crash, but traffic continues moving slowly.

Click here for local traffic and road updates on The Gazette's interactive traffic map.

6:20 a.m.

A crash is blocking the right southbound lane of Interstate 25, north of County Line Road.

636-4809

@leslie_m_james

Tags

Load comments