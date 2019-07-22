traffic
Colorado 115 near Cheyenne Mountain State Park. Photo courtesy of Colorado Department of Transportation.
A roundup of traffic and road conditions around the Pikes Peak region on Monday.

6:43 a.m.

A stretch of Colorado 115, east of Florence, will be closed for chip seal operations. The closure begins at 7 a.m. between County Road 117 and Fourth Avenue and is expected to reopen at noon. 

