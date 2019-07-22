A roundup of traffic and road conditions around the Pikes Peak region on Monday.
6:43 a.m.
A stretch of Colorado 115, east of Florence, will be closed for chip seal operations. The closure begins at 7 a.m. between County Road 117 and Fourth Avenue and is expected to reopen at noon.
CO 115 NB/SB: Full closure between County Road 117 and 4th Ave. Highway 115 will be closed due to chip seal operations from 7:00 am to noon. A detour is in place.— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) July 22, 2019
Click here for the Gazette's interactive traffic map throughout Colorado Springs.
Click here for statewide road conditions from Colorado Department of Transportation.