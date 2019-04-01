Roundup of Monday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

12:00 p.m.

All lanes of Interstate 25 are open, between Exit 163 and Exit 181, after crews repaired potholes.

11:11 a.m.

A semi truck hit a fire hydrant at East Fillmore and North Prospect streets. Water is gushing onto Prospect.

10:45 a.m.

A crash on northbound I-25 at Monument Hill, between Exit 161 and Exit 163, is blocking the right lane. Watch for emergency crews.

8:45 a.m.

Colorado Department of Transportation will be repairing potholes on all lanes of Interstate 25, between Exit 163 and Exit 181, beginning at 9 a.m. Monday. Delays are expected.

8:43 a.m.

A crash on East Rockrimmon Boulevard is blocking traffic under the Interstate 25 bridge.

7:38 a.m.

A car crash on 31st Street is being reported, north of U.S. 24, and is blocking the left northbound lane.

Click here for updates on The Gazette's interactive traffic map.

Driver killed in weekend crash was speeding, Colorado Springs police say

636-4809

@leslie_m_james

Tags

Load comments