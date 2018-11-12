Road conditions early Monday
Road conditions early Monday on North Union Boulevard north of Austin Bluffs Parkway. Photo courtesy of Gazette news partner, KKTV traffic cams.
Roundup of traffic and road conditions Monday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

Update 10:10 a.m.

A crash is blocking the right lane on northbound South Tejon Street, south of Interstate 25.

--

Update 9:05 a.m.

A rollover crash on East Las Vegas Street and South Circle Drive is blocking traffic. Three people are reported trapped. Avoid the area.

--

Update 8:30 a.m.

A crash on southbound South Tejon Street, south of I-25, has blocked the left turn lane and right lane.

--

Update 8:28 a.m.

Crash on northbound Interstate 25 ramp to South Nevada Avenue has been cleared.

--

Update 8:26 a.m.

Crash at East Cimarron Street and Wahsatch Avenue has been removed.

--

Update 8:15 a.m.

Northbound traffic is blocked on Wahsatch Avenue due to a car crashed into the median near East Cimarron Street.

--

Update 8:12 a.m.

The right lane is blocked on the northbound Interstate 25 exit ramp to South Nevada Avenue. Medical is on scene.

--

Update 8:05 a.m.

A car has slid off the road at East Woodmen Road heading westbound.

--

Update 7:15 a.m.

A crash on North Union Boulevard at Damon Drive, north of Austin Bluffs Parkway, is blocking northbound traffic.

