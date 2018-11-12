Roundup of traffic and road conditions Monday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
Update 10:10 a.m.
A crash is blocking the right lane on northbound South Tejon Street, south of Interstate 25.
--
Update 9:05 a.m.
A rollover crash on East Las Vegas Street and South Circle Drive is blocking traffic. Three people are reported trapped. Avoid the area.
--
Update 8:30 a.m.
A crash on southbound South Tejon Street, south of I-25, has blocked the left turn lane and right lane.
--
Update 8:28 a.m.
Crash on northbound Interstate 25 ramp to South Nevada Avenue has been cleared.
--
Update 8:26 a.m.
Crash at East Cimarron Street and Wahsatch Avenue has been removed.
--
Update 8:15 a.m.
Northbound traffic is blocked on Wahsatch Avenue due to a car crashed into the median near East Cimarron Street.
--
Update 8:12 a.m.
The right lane is blocked on the northbound Interstate 25 exit ramp to South Nevada Avenue. Medical is on scene.
--
Update 8:05 a.m.
A car has slid off the road at East Woodmen Road heading westbound.
--
Update 7:15 a.m.
A crash on North Union Boulevard at Damon Drive, north of Austin Bluffs Parkway, is blocking northbound traffic.