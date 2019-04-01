Roundup of Monday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
8:45 a.m.
Colorado Department of Transportation will be repairing potholes on all lanes of Interstate 25, between Exit 163 and Exit 181, beginning at 9 a.m. Monday. Delays are expected.
8:43 a.m.
A crash on East Rockrimmon Boulevard is blocking traffic under the Interstate 25 bridge.
7:38 a.m.
A car crash on 31st Street is being reported, north of U.S. 24, and is blocking the left northbound lane.
