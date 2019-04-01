crash
A crash on northbound 31st Street is blocking the left lane early Monday. Photo courtesy of Gazette news partner, KKTV.
Roundup of Monday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

8:45 a.m.

Colorado Department of Transportation will be repairing potholes on all lanes of Interstate 25, between Exit 163 and Exit 181, beginning at 9 a.m. Monday. Delays are expected.

8:43 a.m.

A crash on East Rockrimmon Boulevard is blocking traffic under the Interstate 25 bridge.

7:38 a.m.

A car crash on 31st Street is being reported, north of U.S. 24, and is blocking the left northbound lane.

