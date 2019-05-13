Roundup of Monday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
11 a.m.
All southbound lanes of South Union Boulevard are closed, near Hancock Expressway, due to a rollover crash. The major crash team of the Colorado Springs Police Department is on scene.
Lt. Sokolik is en route to a serious crash at Monterey and Union. The CSPD Major Crash Team is also headed to the scene. Please avoid the area. More info to follow.— Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) May 13, 2019
10:25 a.m.
All southbound lanes of South Union Boulevard are closed, near Hancock Expressway, due to a rollover crash. Southbound lanes will remain closed for investigation and there is no time of reopening at this time. Northbound lanes are open.
8:22 a.m.
A stalled vehicle is causing delays on northbound Interstate 25, near Plum Creek Parkway - Exit 181 - in the right lane.
8:15 a.m.
A traffic accident is blocking the right and center eastbound lanes of Barnes Road, east of Oro Blanco Drive.
8:14 a.m.
A crash on northbound Interstate 25 is on the left shoulder between the Cimarron and Tejon exits. Traffic is slowing and drivers should use caution for responding emergency vehicles.