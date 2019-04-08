Roundup of Monday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

3:55 p.m.

Dublin Boulevard is closed in both directions at Gilmore Grove because a natural gas line was hit, Colorado Springs police tweeted.

11:15 a.m.

All lanes and the intersection of West Fillmore Street and North Cascade Avenue are open.

10:22 a.m.

Police have opened most lanes of the intersection of West Fillmore Street and North Cascade Avenue following a serious crash.

8:07 a.m.

A rollover crash on southbound Voyager Parkway and Ridgeline Drive has the intersection closed for clean up of fluids leaking from one of the vehicles.

8:05 a.m.

The crash on Interstate 25, at the Woodmen Road exit, has been moved out of traffic.

7:48 a.m.

A crash on southbound Interstate 25 has the right and exit lanes blocked at the Woodmen Road exit. Watch for emergency crews and vehicles.

7:34 a.m.

Police are cleaning up from an earlier crash near King Soopers at Centennial Boulevard.

7:31 a.m.

The intersection of West Fillmore Street and North Cascade Avenue is closed after a serious crash.

7:06 a.m.

The crash in the left lane and the stalled vehicle in the right lane of northbound Interstate 25 have both been removed from traffic.

6:32 a.m.

All lanes of westbound North Circle Drive, from Holiday Lane to Holiday Place. One eastbound lane is closed on Circle. A car crashed into a tree and the driver ran away. CSPD is investigating and a detour has been made.

Click here for updates on The Gazette's interactive traffic map.

Cameras to begin watching for red-light runners at two Colorado Springs intersections

6:20 a.m.

Two lanes are blocked on northbound Interstate 25, between exits 161 and 163. The right lane is blocked by a stalled vehicle and the left lane is blocked by a crash, according to CDOT.

636-4809

@leslie_m_james

Tags

Load comments