A roundup of traffic and road conditions throughout the Pikes Peak region on Monday.
6:10 a.m.
There are major delays for northbound traffic on Interstate 25 near the Greenland exit. Road work is blocking the right lane between the Tomah Road and Plum Creek Parkway exits, along with a car crash that is blocking the left lane, just after the Tomah Road exit.
I-25 NB: Emergency roadwork between Exit 174 - Tomah Road and Exit 181 - Plum Creek Parkway. UPDATE: Road work will be extended until 7:30 am in this area, with the right lane blocked. Expect delays. https://t.co/Ib0EQ1WWZc— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) August 12, 2019
The road construction causing the right lane closure is expected to end at 7:30 a.m. Use Colorado 83 or CO-105 for an alternate route.
Click here for traffic and road updates around Colorado Springs on The Gazette's interactive traffic map.
Click here for updates statewide from CDOT.