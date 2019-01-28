Roundup of Monday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
7:48 p.m.
All lanes of U.S. 24 near Peyton are open after a serious head-on collision.
6:40 p.m.
The eastbound lanes of traffic on U.S. 24 are open and vehicles are getting by slowly. Westbound lanes are remain closed. Drivers should use caution and expect delays between McKenzie Lane and Bradshaw Road following earlier crash.
5:30 p.m.
A serious traffic accident on U.S. 24, near Peyton, has all lanes closed in each direction between McKenzie Lane and Bradshaw Road.
There is not an estimated time of reopening.