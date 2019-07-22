A roundup of traffic and road conditions around the Pikes Peak region on Monday.

8:35 a.m.

The left northbound lane of Interstate 25, north of Castle Rock, is blocked by a car crash. Expect delays between Exit 188 - Castle Pines Parkway and Exit 192 - RidgeGate Parkway.

6:43 a.m.

A stretch of Colorado 115, east of Florence, will be closed for chip seal operations. The closure begins at 7 a.m. between County Road 117 and Fourth Avenue and is expected to reopen at noon. 

