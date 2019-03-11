Roundup of Monday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
4:05 p.m.
Southbound lanes of I-25 are closed between South Academy Boulevard and U.S. 85
3:55 P.M.
A rollover crash on northbound I-25 south of South Academy is causing backups on northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate.
3:40 p.m
I-25 will be closed briefly between Tomah Road and Plum Creek Parkway for emergency road work, according to CDOt. Crews will be fixing downed power lines. Delays are expected, alternate routes are suggested.
6:45 a.m.
The right lane on northbound I-25 is open and traffic is slowly starting to pick up speed.
6:30 a.m.
A new crash on Interstate 25 is blocking the northbound lane in Monument. Traffic is backed up for at least one mile between exits 161 and 163.
6:05 a.m.
Northbound lanes of Interstate 25, south of Monument, is at a standstill due to a crash. All lanes are open, but traffic is backed up between Exit 161- CO 105 - and Exit 163 - County Line Road.