Here's a roundup of traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region on Monday.

10:45 a.m.

A crash in the right southbound lane of Interstate 25 has been moved to the right shoulder between exits 110 and 108 - Purcell Boulevard.

Southbound traffic is heavy between Pinon Road and Purcell Boulevard. Slower speeds are advised and motorists are encouraged to watch for law enforcement and emergency responders.

9:02 a.m.

A crash on southbound South Academy Boulevard, south of Airport Road, has the left and center lanes blocked.

