Here's a roundup of traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region on Monday.
10:45 a.m.
A crash in the right southbound lane of Interstate 25 has been moved to the right shoulder between exits 110 and 108 - Purcell Boulevard.
Southbound traffic is heavy between Pinon Road and Purcell Boulevard. Slower speeds are advised and motorists are encouraged to watch for law enforcement and emergency responders.
Troopers are investigating a crash on I-25 MP 110 southbound. The right lane is closed for accident investigation. Slow down in this area and watch for emergency personnel. #moveover #slowdown #trafficalert— CSP Pueblo (@CSP_Pueblo) June 17, 2019
9:02 a.m.
A crash on southbound South Academy Boulevard, south of Airport Road, has the left and center lanes blocked.
