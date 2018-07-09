Roundup of traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs on Monday.
UPDATE 6:10 p.m.
Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a cyclist and a vehicle at South Nevada Avenue and Interstate 25, according to tweets from Colorado Springs police and the city's Traffic Management Center. The crash is blocking the entrance ramp to southbound I-25.
UPDATE 8:55 a.m.
Crash on Afternoon Circle and Chelton Road is blocking traffic, tweeted Colorado Springs Traffic.
--
UPDATE 8:11 a.m.
Crash on southbound Interstate 25 north of Fontanero Street on right shoulder, tweeted Colorado Springs Traffic.
--
UPDATE 8 a.m.
Crash southbound Interstate 25 south of Fillmore Street is on the right shoulder, tweeted Colorado Springs Traffic.
--
6:56 a.m.
A single vehicle rollover accident on southbound Powers Boulevard at Victor Place has shut down southbound lanes between Constitution Avenue and Palmer Park Boulevard, tweeted Colorado Springs Police.