Expect a single-lane closure and major traffic delays for several hours Monday along southbound Interstate 25 between Denver and Colorado Springs.
The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted that crews will be working on emergency pothole repair starting at 8:30 a.m. south of Castle Rock.
Alternate routes include Colorado 105 to the west of I-25 and Colorado 83, which runs east of the interstate.