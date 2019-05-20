Roundup of Monday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
1 p.m.
A multi-car crash on Interstate 70, east of the Eisenhower Tunnel, has closed the eastbound lanes at mile marker 219. CDOT is reporting wet roads with icy spots along the interstate west of Denver. Around 20 vehicles are involved in the wreck, according to reports.
Rain and snow are forecast in several parts of Colorado on Monday and Tuesday.
