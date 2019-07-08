A roundup of traffic in Colorado Springs and throughout the Pikes Peak region on Monday.
8:26 a.m.
The stalled vehicle on northbound Interstate 25 has been removed from the right lane near the Tomah Road exit. All lanes are open but delays are possible.
8:06 a.m.
A stalled vehicle is blocking the right northbound lane of Interstate 25, north of the Tomah Road exit.
I-25 NB: Stalled vehicle expect delays at Exit 174 - Tomah Road. right lane blocked north of Tomah Rd. Expect delays— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) July 8, 2019
Click here for the Gazette's interactive traffic map.
Click here for statewide road conditions by Colorado Department of Transportation.