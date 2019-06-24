Roundup of traffic and road conditions in Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region on Monday.
8:09 a.m.
The right lane of Interstate 25 has been reopened following the earlier crash.
8:00 a.m.
The right northbound lane of Interstate 25 at North Gate Boulevard Exit is closed due to a car vs. deer crash.
Emergency vehicles are blocking the right lane and drivers should use slower speeds and move over for responders.
