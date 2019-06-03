A roundup of traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region on Monday.
6:50 a.m.
The crash on northbound Interstate 25 has been cleared from the right lane, according to CDOT, but long delays can still be expected from heavy traffic.
6:30 a.m.
Traffic is backed up on northbound Interstate 25 between exits 161 and 167, CDOT reports. A crash is blocking the right lane two miles north of Monument at the Greenland exit.
I-25 NB: Crash at Exit 167 - Greenland. Right lane blocked NB I-25 at the Greenland exit due to crash.— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) June 3, 2019
Expect more delays on I-25
Commuters from Colorado Springs to Denver can expect traffic delays Monday night.
The Colorado Department of Transportation is closing the left lane on northbound I-25 south of the Greenland exit (167) at 6 p.m. Monday. As a result, traffic will be down to one lane. The left lane is not expected to reopen until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The lane closure will allow construction crews more space to work on an overnight project, according to CDOT.