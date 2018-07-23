Roundup of traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and elsewhere in Colorado.
4:45 p.m.
U.S. 285 near Bailey reopened after a mudslide, according to Colorado State Patrol.
2:05 p.m.
U.S. 285 is closed south of Bailey in Park County after a mudslide. The highway is closed at Old Stage Road.
8:04 a.m.
Crash on westbound Briargate Parkway east of Voyager Parkway is blocking the left lane, tweeted Colorado Springs Traffic.
6:35 a.m.
All lanes of northbound Interstate 25 are closed at 136th Avenue after a crash involving a motorcycle, according to reports from 9News. The wreck was cleared.