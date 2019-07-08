traffic
Caption +

Northbound traffic on Interstate 25 near the Tomah Road exit early Monday. Photo courtesy of Colorado Department of Transportation.
Show MoreShow Less

A roundup of traffic in Colorado Springs and throughout the Pikes Peak region on Monday.

10:40 a.m.

A crash is blocking traffic at the intersection of Colorado 115 and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.

8:26 a.m.

The stalled vehicle on northbound Interstate 25 has been removed from the right lane near the Tomah Road exit. All lanes are open but delays are possible.

8:06 a.m.

A stalled vehicle is blocking the right northbound lane of Interstate 25, north of the Tomah Road exit.

Click here for the Gazette's interactive traffic map.

Click here for statewide road conditions by Colorado Department of Transportation.

636-4809

@leslie_m_james

Tags

Load comments