A crash near mile marker 167 on northbound Interstate 25 slowed the commute between Colorado Springs and Denver on Monday morning.
The right lane of I-25 wa blocked north of the Greenland exit for about two hours. Traffic was diverted to exit 167.
All lanes were open by about 9:30 a.m.
7:45 a.m. update
Vehicles are moved to the shoulder after a crash on northbound I-25 at the Rockrimmon exit, according to CDOT.
7 a.m.
Expect delays after a crash reported on Fountain Boulevard near Circle Drive. Westbound traffic is backed up to Chelton Road.
