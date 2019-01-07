A crash near mile marker 167 on northbound Interstate 25 slowed the commute between Colorado Springs and Denver on Monday morning.

The right lane of I-25 wa blocked north of the Greenland exit for about two hours. Traffic was diverted to exit 167.

All lanes were open by about 9:30 a.m.

--

7:45 a.m. update

Vehicles are moved to the shoulder after a crash on northbound I-25 at the Rockrimmon exit, according to CDOT. 

7 a.m.

Expect delays after a crash reported on Fountain Boulevard near Circle Drive. Westbound traffic is backed up to Chelton Road.

