Roundup of Monday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

CDOT has the following mountain passes closed for avalanche control:

  • U.S. 160 - Wolf Creek Pass
  • U.S. 550 - Red Mountain Pass
  • CO 145 Lizard Head Pass

9:35 a.m.

A car crash is blocking the left southbound lane of Interstate 25, south of East Woodmen Road Exit, and is causing heavy traffic back-ups.

9: 20 a.m.

The disabled vehicle has been removed from traffic on East Woodmen Road.

8:30 a.m. 

A stalled vehicle is block the right eastbound lane of East Woodmen Road, east of I-25.

7:35 a.m.

Traffic is slowing down on southbound Tutt Boulevard, north of Stetson Hills Boulevard, due to a car hitting a tree. It is unknown if any lanes are blocked at this time.

7:00 a.m.

A traffic crash is blocking the right northbound lane of Interstate 25 at the Tejon Exit.

6:45 a.m.

A crash is blocking all northbound lanes of Voyager Parkway, at Research Parkway.

