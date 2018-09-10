Roundup of traffic and road conditions Monday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
UPDATE 10:34 p.m.
Fatal crash at Woodmen and North Academy
Police are responding to a fatal crash at East Woodmen Road and North Academy Boulevard in northeast Colorado Springs, according to a tweet. The westbound lanes of Woodmen Road are blocked, as well as the left turn lanes of eastbound Woodmen to northbound Academy.
UPDATE 4:36 p.m.
Multiple-vehicle crash on I-25
A crash involving multiple vehicles on southbound Interstate 25, south of Nevada Avenue, is slowing traffic in the area. Colorado Springs police said in a tweet shortly before 4:30 p.m. that they were "working to get the roadway cleared as quickly as possible.'
WB Highway 24 closed
Westbound U.S. 24 is closed at 14th Street because of a crash, police said.
Traffic slowed near Platte and Academy
A crash at eastbound Platte Avenue, near Academy Boulevard, is blocking the merge lane from Academy, and is slowing traffic in the area.
UPDATE 6:29 a.m.
A crash between the Fillmore Street exit and Garden of the Gods Road exit is blocking the express and left lanes on southbound I-25, Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted.