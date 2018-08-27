Roundup of traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs on Monday.
UPDATE 7:45 A.M.
All lanes are open on Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs Traffic tweeted.
--
6:30 A.M. UPDATE
Traffic is slowed due to a rollover crash on southbound Academy Boulevard and Montebello Drive, Colorado Springs Traffic tweeted.
Lanes on northbound Academy are blocked at Montebello Drive, leaving one northbound lane open.
Union Boulevard is suggested as an alternate route.
