traffic
Caption +

Interstate 25 near the Pikes Peak International Raceway. Photo courtesy of Colorado Department of Transportation.
Show MoreShow Less

A roundup up of traffic and road conditions throughout the Pikes Peak region on Monday.

8:14 a.m.

The left southbound lane on Interstate 25 near Fountain is open following a crash between mile markers 119 and 122 near Pikes Peak International Raceway.

8 a.m.

A crash is blocking southbound traffic on Interstate 25 near Fountain at mile marker 123. The left lane is blocked.

Click here for the Gazette's interactive map.

Click here for statewide road conditions from Colorado Department of Transportation.

Forecast: Record-high temps possible around Colorado

636-4809

@leslie_m_james

Tags

Load comments