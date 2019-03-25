Gazette logo

Roundup of Monday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

12:50 p.m.

The right westbound lane of West Fillmore Street, west of Mark Dabling Boulevard, is blocked due to crash.

8:13 a.m.

A crash is blocking the right northbound lane of Austin Bluffs Parkway, south of Dublin Boulevard.

8:10 a.m.

The crash on North Academy Boulevard, at Maizeland Road, is clear from traffic.

7:49 a.m.

A crash is blocking northbound traffic on North Union Boulevard, north of Briargate Parkway.

7:10 a.m.

A traffic accident on North Academy Boulevard is blocking the left southbound lane at Maizeland Road.

