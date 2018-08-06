A roundup of traffic and road conditions Monday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
UPDATE 9:42 a.m.
Crash at North Carefree Circle and Bloomington Street cleared, tweeted Colorado Springs Traffic.
--
UPDATE 8:18 a.m.
A crash on westbound Woodmen Road west of Austin Bluffs Parkway is blocking the right lane, tweeting Colorado Springs Traffic.
--
UPDATE 8:12 a.m.
A crash at North Carefree Circle and Bloomington Street is blocking westbound North Carefree Circle and southbound Bloomington Street, tweeted Colorado Springs Traffic.
--
UPDATE 8:05 a.m.
Cash Astrozon Boulevard and Chelton Road, unknown blockage, tweeted Colorado Springs Traffic.
--
8 a.m.
Vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at Research Parkway and Windy Hill Drive, unknown lane blockage, tweeted Colorado Springs Traffic.