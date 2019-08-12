A roundup of traffic and road conditions throughout the Pikes Peak region on Monday.
12:30 p.m.
A crash is blocking the right and center southbound lanes of North Powers Boulevard, north of Barnes Road.
8 a.m.
All lanes are open on northbound Interstate 25 between the Tomah Road and Plum Creek Parkway exits following construction, but there are still heavy delays.
I-25 NB: Road open between Exit 174 - Tomah Road and Exit 181 - Plum Creek Parkway. Update: Roadwork complete. all lanes are back open. https://t.co/Ib0EQ1WWZc— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) August 12, 2019
8:00 a.m.
A two-car crash is in the right shoulder of northbound Interstate 25, causing major delays near the South Academy Boulevard.
6:10 a.m.
There are major delays for northbound traffic on Interstate 25 near the Greenland exit. Road work is blocking the right lane between the Tomah Road and Plum Creek Parkway exits, along with a car crash that is blocking the left lane, just after the Tomah Road exit.
I-25 NB: Emergency roadwork between Exit 174 - Tomah Road and Exit 181 - Plum Creek Parkway. UPDATE: Road work will be extended until 7:30 am in this area, with the right lane blocked. Expect delays. https://t.co/Ib0EQ1WWZc— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) August 12, 2019
The road construction causing the right lane closure is expected to end at 7:30 a.m. Use Colorado 83 or CO-105 for an alternate route.
