traffic
Caption +

Photo courtesy of Colorado Department of Transportation.
Show MoreShow Less

A roundup of traffic and road conditions in Colorado Springs and throughout the Pikes Peak region on Monday.

7:05 a.m.

A three-car crash is blocking the intersection of eastbound U.S. 24 and southbound 21st Street. The right lane and turn lane of U.S. 24 is blocked and the left lane of southbound 21st Street is blocked. Expect delays.

Click here for more local updates on The Gazette's interactive traffic map.

Click here for statewide updates from CDOT.

636-4809

@leslie_m_james

Tags

Load comments