Roundup of Monday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
8:13 a.m.
A crash is blocking the right northbound lane of Austin Bluffs Parkway, south of Dublin Boulevard.
8:10 a.m.
The crash on North Academy Boulevard, at Maizeland Road, is clear from traffic.
7:49 a.m.
A crash is blocking northbound traffic on North Union Boulevard, north of Briargate Parkway.
7:10 a.m.
A traffic accident on North Academy Boulevard is blocking the left southbound lane at Maizeland Road.