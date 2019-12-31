Roundup of traffic and road conditions Monday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
1:30 p.m.
Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed at mile marker 125, east of Glenwood Springs, due to multiple car crashes, CDOT reports.
--
1:05 p.m.
Colorado Springs and Douglas County have been placed on accident alert status.
If you are involved in a traffic accident where no one is injured, the influence of alcohol or drugs is not suspected, and both drivers are licensed and insured, you can exchange information and report the accident online here without dialing 911. The report must be filed within 72 hours.
--
12:40 p.m.
A rollover crash on westbound Lake Avenue is blocking traffic to northbound South Nevada Avenue.
--
10:30 a.m.
The City of Fountain is on accident alert status. If you are involved in a traffic accident where no one is injured, the influence of alcohol or drugs is not suspected, and both drivers are licensed and insured, you can exchange information and report the accident online here without dialing 911. The report must be filed within 72 hours.
--
9:15 a.m.
A crash involving up to five cars is currently being moved out of the left and center lanes on southbound Interstate 25 at exit 160 - Monument.
Slower speeds advised as snow-packed roads are slick and blowing snow is reducing visibility.
