Roundup of Monday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
CDOT has the following mountain passes closed for avalanche control:
- U.S. 160 - Wolf Creek Pass
- U.S. 550 - Red Mountain Pass
- CO 145 Lizard Head Pass
8:30 a.m.
A stalled vehicle is block the right eastbound lane of East Woodmen Road, east of I-25.
7:35 a.m.
Traffic is slowing down on southbound Tutt Boulevard, north of Stetson Hills Boulevard, due to a car hitting a tree. It is unknown if any lanes are blocked at this time.
7:00 a.m.
A traffic crash is blocking the right northbound lane of Interstate 25 at the Tejon Exit.
6:45 a.m.
A crash is blocking all northbound lanes of Voyager Parkway, at Research Parkway.