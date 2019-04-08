Roundup of Monday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
11:15 a.m.
All lanes and the intersection of West Fillmore Street and North Cascade Avenue are open.
10:22 a.m.
Police have opened most lanes of the intersection of West Fillmore Street and North Cascade Avenue following a serious crash.
8:07 a.m.
A rollover crash on southbound Voyager Parkway and Ridgeline Drive has the intersection closed for clean up of fluids leaking from one of the vehicles.
8:05 a.m.
The crash on Interstate 25, at the Woodmen Road exit, has been moved out of traffic.
7:48 a.m.
A crash on southbound Interstate 25 has the right and exit lanes blocked at the Woodmen Road exit. Watch for emergency crews and vehicles.
7:34 a.m.
Police are cleaning up from an earlier crash near King Soopers at Centennial Boulevard.
7:31 a.m.
The intersection of West Fillmore Street and North Cascade Avenue is closed after a serious crash.
7:06 a.m.
The crash in the left lane and the stalled vehicle in the right lane of northbound Interstate 25 have both been removed from traffic.
6:32 a.m.
All lanes of westbound North Circle Drive, from Holiday Lane to Holiday Place. One eastbound lane is closed on Circle. A car crashed into a tree and the driver ran away. CSPD is investigating and a detour has been made.
Click here for updates on The Gazette's interactive traffic map.
6:20 a.m.
Two lanes are blocked on northbound Interstate 25, between exits 161 and 163. The right lane is blocked by a stalled vehicle and the left lane is blocked by a crash, according to CDOT.