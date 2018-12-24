Roundup of traffic and road conditions Monday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
1:30 p.m.
Westbound Interstate 70 remains closed at exit 116 because of multiple crashes and winter driving conditions, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. There is no estimated time for reopening. Eastbound I-70 reopened after it was closed Monday morning.
Click here for updates from CDOT.
--
11:56 a.m.
A crash on southbound North Academy Boulevard, at East La Salle Street, is blocking the right thru and the right turn lanes.
Click here for local traffic updates on The Gazette's interactive map.
--
11:56 a.m.
A crash has been reported on Tutt Boulevard and Barnes Road. Blockage is unknown at this time.
--
11:54 a.m.
A crash on northbound North Union Boulevard, at East Bijou Street, is blocking the right lane. Bijou Street traffic is delayed.
--
11:20 a.m.
All lanes of Interstate 70 are closed due to dangerous road conditions and traffic accidents. The closure is at Exit 116 - CO 82; Glenwood Springs. No estimated time of reopening.