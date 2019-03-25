Patchy fog has settled over areas of El Paso County early Monday that is causing slow traffic on Interstate 25.
Traffic delays are showing on northbound Interstate 25, north of Woodmen Road exit, but meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo expect the fog to lift by sunrise.
Monday's high in Colorado Springs will near 60 degrees, according to the service's website. It will be a sunny day across the region.
Tuesday is expected to see continued sunshine with a high closer to 70, the forecast shows.
The weather is expected to warm even more Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 75 degrees and partly sunny skies.
Meteorologists are warning of critical fire danger for eastern Colorado, including Yuma and Kit Carson counties, from Tuesday to Sunday.
Precipitation in Colorado Springs is likely to return Friday with a 20 percent chance of showers and a high of 53.