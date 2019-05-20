Winter's grip still has a hold on many parts of Colorado, including the Pikes Peak region where snow is expected overnight Monday, according to meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Monday began with overcast skies in Colorado Springs. Winds are expected to pick up from 10 mph to about 25 mph. The high is expected to be near 56 degrees and an 80 percent of rain showers with the possibility of a thunderstorm is expected around noon.
A hazardous weather outlook has been issued by the weather service that reports ping pong ball-sized hail and strong winds up to 60 mph in counties southeast of El Paso County.
A strong Spring storm will bring moderate to heavy snow to the higher terrain of Colorado, especially along and west of the ContDvd today through Tuesday. CDOT cameras are indicating snow ongoing across Wolf Creek and Fremont Passes, with winter storm warnings in effect. #cowx pic.twitter.com/mnL0BUz13g— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) May 20, 2019
The low will drop to near 35 degrees and there is a 90 percent chance for precipitation overnight in Colorado Springs, the service's forecast shows.
Snow is likely to accumulate Monday night over the Palmer Divide. Meteorologists say up to 3 inches is possible.
Rain will likely to turn snow before 8 a.m. Tuesday in Colorado Springs and more rain showers are expected throughout the day. The high will be near 54 degrees. It'll also be a breezy day and some gusts will reach 30 mph.
The temperature late Tuesday is expected to be near 34 degrees with a continued chance of precipitation until late in the evening.
While meteorologists expect little to no accumulation of snow in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, higher-elevated areas are under winter storm advisories and warnings, including Teller County.
Meteorologists say 2 to 4 inches of snow will fall in Teller County and slick road conditions may exist before 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Pikes Peak is expected to get 7 to 15 inches of snow by noon Tuesday, according to the service's winter storm warning. Over the Sawatch range, west of Colorado Springs in the central part of the state, mountains are likely to get 6 to 13 inches of snow with winds reaching speeds of 55 mph until 6 p.m. Tuesday.