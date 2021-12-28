U.S. 50 was closed early Tuesday morning for avalanche mitigation, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
State transportation department spokeswoman Lisa Schwantes said the highway was closed around 4 a.m. for avalanche mitigation, which involved triggering an avalanche between two nearby county roads, 240 and 888, and then moving in to clear the highway.
The process, designed to target potential natural avalanches, took less than two hours to complete and reopen the highway, Schwantes said.
Other avalanche mitigation, Schwantes said, is being conducted throughout southwest Colorado in response to winter weather, including on U.S. 160 at Wolf Creek pass from 5 to 6:30 a.m. and on Colorado 145 at Lizard Head pass, south of Telluride, beginning at 7:30 a.m.
After an avalanche was reported between two nearby county roads, 240 and 888, U.S. 50 was closed for avalanche control near Monarch Pass, the state transportation department tweeted just before 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Similar mitigation would likely go on throughout the week, Schwantes said, "with as much snow as we are getting."
Several areas in Colorado are under avalanche warnings, including the northern and southern San Juan, Gunnison, Sawatch Range, Vail and Summit counties, Aspen, and Grand Mesa zones. Special avalanche advisories were also issued for the Front Range and Steamboat and Flat Tops zones, and avalanche danger was marked as "moderate" in the Sangre de Cristo zone.
Southwest and west Colorado are expected to see heavy snowfall through Friday, National Weather Service meteorologist Kathleen Torgerson said, with winter storm warnings in effect for the Sawatch range and the San Juan and west Elk mountains, as well as the Grand and Battlement mesas, until 5 p.m. Wednesday.